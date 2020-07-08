Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

The deals cover Roche's arthritis medicine RoActemra and Merck's multiple sclerosis drug Rebif - both seen as potential treatments for COVID-19 - and will secure supplies to any of the 27 EU member states willing to buy them, the source said. The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic, did not disclose the terms of the deals.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:57 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

The European Commission has struck deals with drugmakers Roche and Merck KGaA to secure supplies of experimental treatments for COVID-19, a Commission source told Reuters on Wednesday. The deals cover Roche's arthritis medicine RoActemra and Merck's multiple sclerosis drug Rebif - both seen as potential treatments for COVID-19 - and will secure supplies to any of the 27 EU member states willing to buy them, the source said.

The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic, did not disclose the terms of the deals. Later on Wednesday, Merck said it had been asked by the Commission to be prepared to supply Rebif to EU states "upon request if and when the indication for COVID-19 treatment is adjudicated."

Roche and a Commission spokeswoman were not immediately available for comment. The deals follow requests from EU states in May to acquire the two drugs and come as governments around the world jostle for access to potential therapies and vaccines against COVID-19, even before their efficacy is proven.

Roche is doing a late-stage, 330-patient trial of Actemra, known as RoActemra in some markets, in COVID-19 patents after the anti-inflammatory drug used against rheumatoid arthritis was deployed in China in patients suffering from a severe immune system reaction. The medicine has also been tested on COVID-19 patients in combination with Gilead's antiviral remdesivir, the only drug so far authorised by the EU for use against COVID-19.

In early June, an Italian trial of Actemra in patients with early-stage COVID-19 showed it failed to help them. Rebif was developed by Swiss biotech firm Serono before Merck bought the company.

Both drugs target proteins in the body associated with inflammation, and there is some hope they may help severely ill COVID-19 patients suffering from a so-called cytokine storm, an immune system reaction that in can lead to organ failure. The companies said in letters to the Commission that they could meet demand from EU countries, the source said, declining to name the EU states that had expressed interest in the drugs.

EU countries will now have to agree with the companies on the supplies needed, the source added. Brussels is also in talks with Gilead to obtain doses of remdesivir for member states and boost its production capacity. It also wants to reserve supplies of vaccines being developed by Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi.

In June, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands said they had secured 400 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca . Concerns over remdesivir's availability were ignited after Gilead pledged almost all its output to the United States.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

As oppn demands his resignation, CM Vijayan writes to PM seeking intervention for probe in gold smuggling case

Facing flak from the opposition demanding his resignation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for an effective investigation into the seizure of over 30 kg...

Pakistan's KPK govt announces Rs 1 cr financial aid package for Sikhs killed in train-bus accident

Pakistans provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday announced a financial assistance package of Rs one crore for the families of the 21 Sikh pilgrims who were killed in a train-bus accident last week. Special Assistant to KPK...

UAE to use sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 cases in crowd

The UAE is considering to use sniffer dogs to sniff out COVID-19 positive cases from the crowd after experiments indicate that the canines would be able to quickly detect infected cases. The UAE Ministry of Interior has completed trials on ...

France reports 32 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,965

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 32 from the previous day to stand at 29,965 the countrys health department said on Wednesday.That figure is almost twice as high as the daily average of 18 seen over the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020