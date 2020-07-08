Left Menu
COVID-19: U’khand reports 28 new cases, 29 recoveries; 3 deaths

The state health department also said in a bulletin that 29 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday. Among the fresh cases, Dehradun accounted for the maximum nine infections, while Haridwar six, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi four each, Udham Singh Nagar three and Nanital two.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:38 IST
Uttarakhand reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while three people died due to the disease, taking the total positive cases to 3,258 and death toll to 46, according to official figures. The state health department also said in a bulletin that 29 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday. It said the deceased include a 79-year-old man who breathed his last at the Susheela Tiwari Memorial Forest Hospital Haldwani, Nainital; and a 52-year-old man who died at the Himalayan Institute, Jolly Grant, Dehradun.

A third patient, a 51-year-old male, was brought dead at the Kotdwar Base Hospital. Pauri Garhwal, it said. Among the fresh cases, Dehradun accounted for the maximum nine infections, while Haridwar six, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi four each, Udham Singh Nagar three and Nanital two. So far, 2,650 patients have been discharged after treatment, while 534 are active cases, the bulletin said, adding 28 patients have migrated out of the state.

