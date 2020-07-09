Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil TV journalists quarantined after interviewing infected Bolsonaro

The right-wing president later in the interview backed away from reporters and removed his mask, saying he wanted to show his face as evidence he was doing well. In separate emailed statements, CNN Brasil, Record TV and the state-run Brazil Communications Company (EBC) said they had taken their reporters off the job following the interview.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 01:10 IST
Brazil TV journalists quarantined after interviewing infected Bolsonaro

Brazilian broadcasters have pulled journalists off the job after they were exposed to President Jair Bolsonaro in an interview where he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, quarantining them until they test negative for the disease.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro told a handful of television journalists at his official residence that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Several held microphones in front of his chest, without the minimum 1-2 meters (3-6 feet) of distance advocated by medical experts to avoid contagion. The right-wing president later in the interview backed away from reporters and removed his mask, saying he wanted to show his face as evidence he was doing well.

In separate emailed statements, CNN Brasil, Record TV and the state-run Brazil Communications Company (EBC) said they had taken their reporters off the job following the interview. Record and EBC said their journalists would return to work only if they tested negative for the virus in coming days. CNN Brasil did not give details on the protocol for its journalists.

The journalists' union for the Federal District, where Brasilia is located, called on media to suspend in-person coverage of Bolsonaro. The president has already canceled in-person appearances but will continue with videoconferences. Bolsonaro has consistently sought to downplay the novel coronavirus pandemic, calling the virus a "little flu" and fighting state and city social-distancing measures that he calls too damaging for the economy.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.6 million people in Brazil, and over 66,000 have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus. Bolsonaro on Wednesday said on Twitter he was doing "very well," crediting his use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine - unproven for treating COVID-19 - for his mild symptoms.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its US staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in j...

New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police

New York Attorney General Letitia James recommended that New York Citys mayor give up sole control over the city police commissioners hiring, in a preliminary report released on Wednesday on her probe into the policing of recent protests.Sh...

Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone

Facebook Inc on Wednesday removed 50 personal and professional pages connected to U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week. The social media platform said Stone and his associates, ...

US starts talks on free trade agreement with Kenya

The United States and Kenya began talks on a free trade agreement Wednesday that would mark the first US trade deal with a sub-Saharan nation. We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020