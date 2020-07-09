166 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, dist tally reaches 7,504

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 7,504 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday after 166 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. Among the fresh cases, 101 were reported from the city and 65 from rural parts of the district.

The new patients included 90 males and 76 females, the district administration said in a statement. So far, 330 patients have died of COVID-19 in Aurangabad.

As of now, 3,141 patients are undergoing treatment while 4,033 patients have been discharged after recovery, the district administration said. The coronavirus figures in the district are as follows: Total cases 7,504, active cases 3,141, new cases 166, death toll 330, recovered 4,033.