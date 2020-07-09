Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload crosses 100-mark. 4:46 p.m. Indore COVID-19 tally crosses 5000-mark as death toll reaches 255. 4:38 p.m. COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement, Ministry of Home Affairs says. 4:34 p.m. AP reports 1,555 fresh COVID-19 cases as tally mounts to 23,814. 4:25 p.m. District Judge of Karkardooma District Court tests positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says all cities in the state should set up 'corona vigilance committees', to involve participation of citizens in the fight against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:23 p.m.

As many as 17 more deaths and over 1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in UP. Seven-day lockdown imposed from 5 PM in all containment zones of West Bengal 5:10 p.m.

As many as 395 policemen have tested positive in Bengaluru since outbreak of COVID-19, officer says. 4:51 p.m.

A central team led by a senior official of the Union Health and Family Welfare department reviewed the pandemic situation in Chennai. Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload crosses 100-mark.

4:46 p.m. Indore COVID-19 tally crosses 5000-mark as death toll reaches 255.

4:38 p.m. COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement, Ministry of Home Affairs says.

4:34 p.m. AP reports 1,555 fresh COVID-19 cases as tally mounts to 23,814.

4:25 p.m. District Judge of Karkardooma District Court tests positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says all cities in the state should set up 'corona vigilance committees', to involve participation of citizens in the fight against COVID-19. 4:20 p.m.

Traders in Delhi say they continue to battle low demand due to customers staying away, shortage of staff and liquidity crunch. 4:15 p.m. Singapore reports 125 new COVID-19 cases.

4:06 p.m. A Southern Railway Signal & Telecommunication engineer has developed a device to remind people to maintain at least a three metre distance from each other.

4:01 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,774 with 57 new cases.

3:45 p.m. UN says the world could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold in 5 years.

Two BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram. 3:41 p.m.

COVID-19 brain complications found across the globe, Lancet study says. 3:18 p.m.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ramp up testing in the state. 2:50 p.m.

Eight states account for 90 per cent of active coronavirus cases in India, GoM on COVID-19 informed. SC pulls up Maharashtra govt for claiming everything fine on migrant workers' issue.

2:40 p.m. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa decides to appoint ministers as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for COVID management.

COVID-19 cases rise in Australia with lockdown imposed in worst-hit Victoria state. 2:33 p.m.

NCPCR seeks report from UP government on Chitrakoot minor girls sexual exploitation case. Eight-day 'total lockdown' will be imposed in Assam's Golaghat town from Thursday evening.

2:01 p.m. Palghar receives 3,000 antigen testing kits.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,504 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district after 166 more people tested positive for the disease. 1:47 p.m.

One tower in Vasant Vihar's CBI colony declared as COVID-19 containment zone. 1:20 p.m.

Panic buying ensues in Bengal markets ahead of lockdown in containment zones. 1:04 p.m.

ITDC signs MoU with AIIMS to strengthen COVID-19 protocols for its properties. 12:45 p.m.

Two persons died of COVID-19 in Puducherry while 49 fresh cases were reported. 12:24 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally of coronavirus patients to 287. 12:10 p.m.

Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 577 COVID-19 cases as state's tally reaches 11,201. 11:59 a.m.

Domestic cricket will only happen when travelling is safe, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says. 11:56 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 2,40,000-mark. 11:41 a.m.

Bangladesh plans to hold incomplete season of DPL in two venues. 11:30 a.m.

India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, with Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, UP, and AP contributing to around 75 per cent of the new cases, Union Health Ministry data says. 11:24 a.m.

With diamond units closed in Surat in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, a number of workers employed in these units are leaving the Gujarat city every day as they are now left with no source of income. 11:21 a.m.

America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says he is cautiously optimistic over the results from the current clinical trials and the possibility of developing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of this year or early next year. 11:19 a.m.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday. 10:14 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 7,67,296. 9:42 a.m.

A fault in a key transmission line has disrupted power supply in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh since Sunday afternoon, posing a serious challenge for the authorities to manage COVID-19 care centres, a minister has said. 8:21 a.m.

New visa regulations likely to cause uncertainties and difficulties for some Indian students, official says. 7:05 a.m.

The US is considering additional actions against China, the White House says..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Latest News

J&K: BJP protests against killing of party leader

Workers of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP and its youth wing BJYM on Thursday held protests against the killing of party leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father and brother in a terrorist attack in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. B...

162 new charging stations for electric vehicles in Noida soon

Over 160 charging stations for electric vehicles EV are set to come up soon here, with the Noida Authority and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL signing an agreement for it on Thursday, officials said. The move is aimed at promoti...

WRAPUP 2-British retail to lose further 5,000 jobs in blow to economy

Britains high street faces more than 5,000 job cuts after two of its biggest names said that customers were unlikely to return to their old shopping habits after the coronavirus crisis, in the latest blow to the countrys ailing economy. Hea...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case, t...
