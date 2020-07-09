Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief taps ex-leaders to head COVID-19 response panel

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whose agency is facing a US pullout following Trump administration complaints about its early handling of the virus emergency, announced the appointments to the newly created Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. “I cannot imagine two more strong-minded, independent leaders to help guide us through this critical learning process to help us understand what happened — an honest assessment — and to help us understand also what we should do to prevent such a tragedy in the future,” Tedros said.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:42 IST
WHO chief taps ex-leaders to head COVID-19 response panel

The head of the World Health Organisation said Thursday that former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark will head a new panel tasked with giving “an honest assessment” of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whose agency is facing a US pullout following Trump administration complaints about its early handling of the virus emergency, announced the appointments to the newly created Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

“I cannot imagine two more strong-minded, independent leaders to help guide us through this critical learning process to help us understand what happened — an honest assessment — and to help us understand also what we should do to prevent such a tragedy in the future,” Tedros said. The WHO chief reiterated his calls for global unity and decried a general lack of leadership, but he made no reference to the Trump administration giving formal 1-year notice this week of its intent to withdraw the United States from the UN health agency.

The United States is the WHO's biggest donor, contributing USD 400-USD 500 annually in recent years. “My friends, make no mistake: The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself. Rather, it's the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels,” Tedros said at a weekly meeting of member states, which unusually was made public for the announcement of the panel appointments.

He said he would convene a special meeting of the WHO's executive board in September, before hosting the assembly of its 194 member states in November. The World Health Assembly, usually held in May, was cut short and held online this year due to the pandemic. “We must be readying ourselves for future global outbreaks and the many other challenges of our time, such as anti-microbial resistance, inequality and the climate crisis," Tedros said. "COVID-19 has taken so much from us. But it's also giving us an opportunity to break with the past - and build back better.” The assembly in May called for a comprehensive evaluation of the WHO's and the world's response to the outbreak, and after repeated Trump administration criticism of the U.N. health agency over its handling of the pandemic and alleged deference to China, where COVID-19 first emerged.

Tedros suggested the panel would have an independent administration, update member states regularly on its progress and hold monthly meetings. “This cannot be another blue-ribbon panel that issues a report that goes up on the bookshelf," he said. "We must come together in a global conversation to take these hard-won lessons and turn them into action.” “My hope is that the defining crisis of our age will likewise remind all people that the best way forward and all the only way forward is together,” he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain temple after buying prasad; 2 aides killed in UP

Alleged gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush...

RT, taken off air by Baltic broadcasters, says has 'no connection' to Kremlin media boss

Russian broadcaster RT has said it has no ties to EU-sanctioned Russian media executive Dmitry Kiselyov after EU member states Latvia and Lithuania took RT off the air, citing the Russian channels ties to him.The Baltic nations move also dr...

Gangster Vikas Dubey handed over to UP police by MP cops

Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh police handed him over to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening, a senior official said. A police team from Uttar Pradesh cam...

Hospital bed shortage complaints have decreased: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that complaints about shortage of hospital beds for coronavirus patients have dwindled but officials should focus on improving ambulance services. He was speaking to IAS officers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020