Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

The total represents a slight rise from Wednesday, when there were 60,000 new cases, and marks the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year. As infections rose in 41 of the 50 states over the last two weeks, Americans have become increasingly divided on issues such as the reopening of schools and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 07:36 IST
U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized. The total represents a slight rise from Wednesday, when there were 60,000 new cases, and marks the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year.

As infections rose in 41 of the 50 states over the last two weeks, Americans have become increasingly divided on issues such as the reopening of schools and businesses. Orders by governors and local leaders mandating face masks have become particularly divisive. "It's just disheartening because the selfishness of (not wearing a mask) versus the selflessness of my staff and the people in this hospital who are putting themselves at risk, and I got COVID from this," said Dr. Andrew Pastewski, ICU medical director at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

"You know, we're putting ourselves at risk and other people aren't willing to do anything and in fact go the other way and be aggressive to promote the disease. It's really, it's really hard," he said. Stephanie Porta, 41, a lifelong Orlando, Florida, resident, said only about half the shoppers at her grocery store wore masks, though that was more than she saw two weeks ago.

"They're trying to make everything seem normal, when it's not. People are dying, people are getting sick. It's insane," she said. Florida on Thursday announced nearly 9,000 new cases and 120 new coronavirus deaths, a record daily increase in lives lost.

Governor Ron DeSantis called the rising cases a "blip" and urged residents not to be afraid. "I know we've had a lot of different blips," DeSantis said. "We're now at a higher blip than where we were in May and the beginning of June."

Florida is one of the few states that does not disclose the number of hospitalized COVID patients. But more than four dozen Florida hospitals reported their intensive care units reached full capacity earlier this week. In Texas a group of bar owners sued Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, saying his June 26 order closing them down violates the state constitution, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday that keeping schools closed would be a greater risk to children's health than reopening them. California and Texas, the two most populous states, announced record increases in COVID deaths on Wednesday.

California has seen cases and hospitalizations surge, even though it imposed one of the strictest lockdowns. After several lawmakers and staffers at the state Capitol in Sacramento were infected, lawmakers said the legislature would not return from summer break until July 27. Riverside University Health System, east of Los Angeles, expanded its 44-bed intensive care unit after it filled up with patients.

"It's been very consistent every day in the last couple of weeks. Every day has been like a full moon," Riverside emergency room physician Stephanie Loe said, referring to doctors' beliefs that a full moon brings more patients to the emergency room. Governors in California, Florida and Texas have either ruled out forced business closures and quarantines or called them a last resort. But Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned he would impose a new stay-at-home order in two weeks if the latest surge did not ease. The rise in infections also weighed on the stock market Thursday on fears of new lockdowns, which would take a toll on the economic recovery. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended down about 1%.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Kazakhstan embassy warns citizens of pneumonia deadlier than COVID-19

Chinas embassy in Kazakhstan has warned its citizens to take precautions against an outbreak of pneumonia in the country that it says is more lethal than COVID-19. It said in a statement on its official WeChat account late on Thursday that ...

Govt plan to revitalise NZ wool sector unveiled by Agriculture Minister

A plan to revitalise New Zealands strong wool sector and set it on a new, more sustainable and profitable path was unveiled today by Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor.The newly-released report - Vision and Action for New Zealands Wool Sec...

S.Korea to hike tax on multiple home owners, top officials race to sell extra homes

South Korea said on Friday it will further tighten property market rules and impose heavier taxes on multiple homeowners as more than 20 rounds of cooling measures introduced in the past three years failed to calm runaway home prices. Real ...

U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020