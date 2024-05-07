DoT blocks scammer's phone, 20 associated mobile handsets after user complains on social media

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India has disconnected a phone number used in a financial scam, as well as blocked 20 mobile handsets associated with the number, an official statement said on Tuesday. The action comes after a user reported financial fraud on X stating that she had received an SMS in the exact form as bank credit SMS. The user later mentioned that the fraudster demanded back some amount of money from her saying that extra money had been credited to her account.

In a post on X, the Department of Telecommunications said, "Mobile number is disconnected, and 20 associated mobile handsets have been blocked for misuse in cybercrime/Financial Fraud. If you observe any such incidents, please immediately report suspected fraud to Chakshu." Chakshu facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communications with the intention of defrauding telecom service users for cyber-crime, financial fraud, non-bonafide purposes like impersonation or any other misuse through calls, SMS or WhatsApp.

A few examples of suspected fraud communications are communication related to Bank Accounts / Payment Wallets / SIM / Gas connections / Electricity connections / KYC update/expiry/deactivation, impersonation as Government official / relative, sextortion related etc. According to DoT, "If you have already lost money due to financial fraud or are a victim of cyber-crime, please report at cyber crime helpline number 1930 or website https://www.cybercrime.gov.in. Chakshu facility does not handle financial fraud or cyber-crime cases." (ANI)

