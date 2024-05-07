Left Menu

DoT blocks scammer's phone, 20 associated mobile handsets after user complains on social media

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India has disconnected a phone number used in a financial scam, as well as blocked 20 mobile handsets associated with the number, an official statement said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:13 IST
DoT blocks scammer's phone, 20 associated mobile handsets after user complains on social media
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India has disconnected a phone number used in a financial scam, as well as blocked 20 mobile handsets associated with the number, an official statement said on Tuesday. The action comes after a user reported financial fraud on X stating that she had received an SMS in the exact form as bank credit SMS. The user later mentioned that the fraudster demanded back some amount of money from her saying that extra money had been credited to her account.

In a post on X, the Department of Telecommunications said, "Mobile number is disconnected, and 20 associated mobile handsets have been blocked for misuse in cybercrime/Financial Fraud. If you observe any such incidents, please immediately report suspected fraud to Chakshu." Chakshu facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communications with the intention of defrauding telecom service users for cyber-crime, financial fraud, non-bonafide purposes like impersonation or any other misuse through calls, SMS or WhatsApp.

A few examples of suspected fraud communications are communication related to Bank Accounts / Payment Wallets / SIM / Gas connections / Electricity connections / KYC update/expiry/deactivation, impersonation as Government official / relative, sextortion related etc. According to DoT, "If you have already lost money due to financial fraud or are a victim of cyber-crime, please report at cyber crime helpline number 1930 or website https://www.cybercrime.gov.in. Chakshu facility does not handle financial fraud or cyber-crime cases." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024