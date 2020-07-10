Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 11,000

Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 11,000Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:31 IST
Russia's death toll from the novel coronavirus edged past 11,000 on Friday, as the country reported 174 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
The country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 6,635 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 713,936, the world's fourth highest caseload.
The death toll now stands at 11,017. Russia says 489,068 people have recovered.