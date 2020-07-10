Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC scooter project not meet criteria for patient transport: Mkhize

Mkhize, responding to a question from Democratic Alliance MP Siviwe Gwarube, said the motorbikes do not meet the criteria to transport the sick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastern Cape | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:15 IST
EC scooter project not meet criteria for patient transport: Mkhize
“The purpose of this project by ECDOH is mainly for widening access to primary health care and delivering of chronic medicine for the most remote areas of the Eastern Cape province,” Mkhize said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reiterated that the Eastern Cape scooter project is not a replacement for ambulances. Instead, it is meant to broaden access to primary health care in the most remote areas of that province.

Mkhize, responding to a question from Democratic Alliance MP Siviwe Gwarube, said the motorbikes do not meet the criteria to transport the sick.

This issue has since caused a furore after Gwarube's comments on social media, that the Minister and Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba had made contradictory statements on the matter.

"Gwarube's sensationalism has caused unnecessary confusion and we now wish to set the record straight," the Department of Health spokesperson, Dr Lwazi Manzi, said.

In the Minister's parliamentary response, he said the scooter project, launched by the Eastern Cape Department of Health (ECDOH), does not meet the basic criteria for patient transport as an ambulance.

"The purpose of this project by ECDOH is mainly for widening access to primary health care and delivering of chronic medicine for the most remote areas of the Eastern Cape province," Mkhize said.

The initiative's aim is for health workers to reach far-flung areas where patients end up being neglected because of the road infrastructure, as part of rolling out primary healthcare.

"The Minister commended this initiative and gladly agreed to participate in its launch. The Minister also issued a statement that was accompanied by the MEC's speech seeking to give clarity on the exact use of the motorbikes and that it was not intended to replace an ambulance.

"It is the Minister who clearly and unequivocally stated that while he fully supports the intended use of the motorbikes, these motorbikes do not meet basic Emergency Medical Services protocols. This he did a month ago," Manzi said.

The EMS regulations include minimum patient compartment space and equipment requirements.

"In fact on the very same day, the MEC also showcased 16 mobile clinics that can also be ambulances. These are fully equipped ambulances, which were parked right next to the motorbikes.

"It is clear that Minister Mkhize has at all times maintained and MEC Gomba understood that these motorbikes were not a replacement of ambulances."

The department has since criticised Gwarube for misinformation.

"The sudden excitement created by Gwarube around Minister Mkhize's parliamentary response is misleading and clearly undermines the fact that on top of being a politician, the Minister, as a medical doctor, understands basic EMS regulations and what is contained in an ambulance.

"The Minister will not participate in a discriminatory mentality that views poor people as only being good enough to be carried in wheelbarrows in order to reach health facilities when sick," Manzi said.

The department said it will carry on with prioritising improving the lives of underprivileged communities.

"The department will continue its efforts to improve the healthcare system which, like the rest of the world, is not perfect, is being tested and can be overwhelmed during this pandemic."

Meanwhile, the department said it would not shy away from embracing initiatives that seek to offer health services to people, especially those who are marginalised because of their race and the areas they live in.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goods train derails in Visakhapatnam

Four wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday.According to a railway official, no injuries were reported.More details are awaited. ANI...

'Your fitness & personality have always been admirable': Anil Kapoor to Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69. Kapoor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the minister and penned down a birthday wish for him.Wish you a ve...

IISc research team designs eye gaze-controlled robotic arm for speech and motor impaired

An Indian Institute of Science IISc research team has designed a robotic arm that can be manipulated by eye movement using a computer interface, to help people with Severe Speech and Motor Impairment SSMI. This interface is non-invasive sin...

F1 adds inaugural Tuscan GP and Russian GP to 2020 calendar

Formula One added the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix and Russian GP to this years race calendar on Friday. The Tuscan GP at the Mugello circuit will be held on Sept. 13, the week after the Italian GP in Monza. They will be followed by the Russ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020