Premier of South Africa's Gauteng province tests positive for COVID-19

Premier of South Africa's Gauteng province tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:23 IST
The Premier of South Africa's financial-hub and most populous province Gauteng, David Makhura, said on Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19, as infections in the country continue to soar.
South Africa's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus increased by their most in a single day on Thursday, rising by more than 13,000 to 238,339 cases. Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, is now the epicentre of the virus with nearly 82,000 cases.
