Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says UK's refusal to join COVID vaccine scheme not to affect talks with drugmakers

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:10 IST
EU says UK's refusal to join COVID vaccine scheme not to affect talks with drugmakers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission said on Friday that a possible decision by the United Kingdom not to join an EU scheme to buy potential COVID-19 vaccines up front will not affect ongoing talks the bloc is carrying out with several drugmakers. On Thursday, British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the UK government had decided not to join the EU scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the shots .

"The fact that the UK has apparently said they would not join up to whatever contract we are able to negotiate with producers is definitely not something that is going to influence our own negotiations with the producers," the EU executive's leading spokesman told a news conference.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena slams Sanjay Nirupam for raising questions over CM Thackeray's new bungalow plot deal

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slammed Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for seeking an investigation into the deal for the plot for Maharashtra CM and party chief Uddhav Thackerays new bungalow opposite Matoshree at Kala Nagar in Bandra.I think ...

EU's Michel seeks please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday sought to offer concessions to countries across the EU in plans for the EUs long-term budget and economic recovery, hoping to bridge differences between national leaders when they meet nex...

IMF urges govts to redirect fiscal policy towards resilient sustainable, inclusive growth

The IMF on Friday urged the governments across the world to redirect their fiscal policy towards a resilient, sustainable and inclusive growth, noting that the countries can truly escape the great lockdown once effective vaccine and therape...

‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons

The Crown creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. The Crown was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020