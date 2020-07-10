EU says UK's refusal to join COVID vaccine scheme not to affect talks with drugmakers

EU says UK's refusal to join COVID vaccine scheme not to affect talks with drugmakersReuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:10 IST
The European Commission said on Friday that a possible decision by the United Kingdom not to join an EU scheme to buy potential COVID-19 vaccines up front will not affect ongoing talks the bloc is carrying out with several drugmakers. On Thursday, British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the UK government had decided not to join the EU scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the shots .
"The fact that the UK has apparently said they would not join up to whatever contract we are able to negotiate with producers is definitely not something that is going to influence our own negotiations with the producers," the EU executive's leading spokesman told a news conference.
