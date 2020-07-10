WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikelyReuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:43 IST
Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. "In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus," he told an online briefing from Geneva.
He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backward in terms of lockdown".
