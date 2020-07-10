Left Menu
Development News Edition

20,000 antigen tests to be held in Bengaluru from Saturday

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:27 IST
20,000 antigen tests to be held in Bengaluru from Saturday

Bengaluru, July 10 (PTI): Grappling with a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government on Friday said it would conduct 20,000 rapid antigen tests in Bengaluru from July 11. The government said it hopes that the rapid antigen tests would help in increasing the number of tests and bring down the load on testing on labs, as antigen kits would allow faster diagnosis without laboratory examination.

"We have taken steps to conduct about 20,000 antigen tests from tomorrow (July 11) itself, one lakh antigen kits have come, we will get two lakh more antigen kits," state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. Speaking to reporters here, he said 20,000 tests would be held in Bengaluru alone and there was a plan to scale upto 50,000 in the city.

The government had placed orders for one lakh test kits the consignment of which have arrived, and it now plans to procure two lakh more such kits. According to a health department official, rapid- antigen test is an easy and cheaper method as compared to the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

Antigen test can provide results within 30 minutes as compared to RT-PCR test that takes three-four hours, they said, adding that each testing kit costs about Rs 450. Detailing about the testing, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, "We have got one lakh antigen testing kits out of which 50,000 have been reserved for Bengaluru and the remaining 50,000 have been sent to various districts," he said.

"Out of the 50,000 for Bengaluru, we will immediately start with 20,000 in the city and the rest will be used in coming days, so that our testing capacity increases," he said. Stating that antigen tests' biggest advantage is that it would immediately be known whether the person is COVID-19 positive, Pandey said, "If a person is negative in antigen testing and is symptomatic his swab will be drawn for RT-PCR testing, while if a person is asymptomatic and tests negative, he is sent back home." "Antigen test will bring down the load on our labs and it will help us in increasing the number of tests and isolating," he added.

As of July 10 evening, cumulatively 33,418 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, out of which of 15,329 infections are from Bengaluru. A total of 1,447 out of 2,313 fresh cases reported on Friday were from the capital city.

A total of 7,79,209 samples were tested so far in the state mostly by RT-PCR method, out of which 19,228 were tested on Friday..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Office to be closed till July 14 for sanitisation, limited staff in control room

Bengaluru police commissioner office will be closed till July 14 for sanitisation and there will be limited staff in the control room and command centre. An order issued by Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Admin said oth...

FOCUS-Skin whitening creams remain online despite mercury findings

Skin-whitening creams identified as containing potentially dangerous levels of mercury continue to be sold online more than seven months after a watchdog group raised the alarm, including on platforms run by eBay, Amazon.com, and Alibaba, a...

Lebanese hold raucous rally outside US Embassy in Beirut

Dozens of Lebanese protesters held a raucous anti-U.S. rally outside the fortified American Embassy in Beirut on Friday, denouncing what they said was Washingtons interference in Lebanons affairs while some chanted in support of the militan...

All religious places will remain open during lockdown in UP

All religious places shall remain open during the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm today till 5 am on July 13, 2020, confirmed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Awasthi on Friday. There is no prohibition on the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020