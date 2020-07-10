Left Menu
French coronavirus death toll rises above 30,000

France on Friday became the sixth country to report a death toll of more than 30,000 from coronavirus infection. In June, France counted on average 34 new deaths per day, in May 143 and in April 695.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:34 IST
France on Friday became the sixth country to report a death toll of more than 30,000 from coronavirus infection. The health ministry said in a statement that 25 people had died from coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, boosting the cumulative total since early March to 30,004.

Friday's increase compares to an average increase of 15 in the previous seven days. In June, France counted on average 34 new deaths per day, in May 143 and in April 695. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell by 115 to 7,062, continuing a weeks-long downtrend, and the number of people in intensive care units fell by 16 to 496, the first time the ICU count fell below 500 since mid-March.

