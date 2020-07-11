Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan rejects Chinese warning over pneumonia outbreak

The Kazakh denial follows a notice issued Thursday by the Chinese embassy that warned its citizens about an outbreak of pneumonia in the ex-Soviet nation that is producing a death rate higher than that from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. “This information doesn't conform to reality,” Kazakhstan's Health Ministry said.

PTI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 11-07-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 00:03 IST
Kazakhstan rejects Chinese warning over pneumonia outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kazakhstan health officials on Friday dismissed a Chinese report that the Central Asian country is facing an outbreak of pneumonia that is more deadly than coronavirus. The Kazakh denial follows a notice issued Thursday by the Chinese embassy that warned its citizens about an outbreak of pneumonia in the ex-Soviet nation that is producing a death rate higher than that from COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

"This information doesn't conform to reality," Kazakhstan's Health Ministry said. It noted that the country's statistics on pneumonia include patients who tested negative for coronavirus but had symptoms compatible with COVID-19. According to official data, the number of pneumonia cases in Kazakhstan has increased 55 per cent in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2019 — from 63,436 to 98,546.

However, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said at a briefing Thursday that mortality from pneumonia this year fell from last year's levels — from 1,780 deaths in the first half of 2019 to 1,172 in the first half of this year. The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization, Dr. Michael Ryan, said Friday that many of the pneumonia cases in Kazakhstan were likely to be COVID-19 and "just have not been diagnosed correctly." Ryan said WHO was working with Kazakh authorities to review patients' X-rays and look at the pattern of pneumonia cases to see if they were consistent with COVID-19.

The energy-rich Central Asian nation quickly introduced regional lockdown and travel restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic, but it has faced a rise in infections after it lifted the restrictions in May. The country so far has registered over 53,000 cases, including 264 deaths. In late June, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fired the nation's health minister, blaming him for flaws that helped trigger what authorities are calling a second wave of contagion.

Kazakh authorities have imposed a new two-week nationwide lockdown starting Sunday to contain the outbreak. Asked to respond to Kazakhstan's denial of the Chinese embassy's claim, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian refrained from comment, saying that Beijing hopes to receive more information.

"China looks forward to continuing cooperation with Kazakhstan to jointly fight the epidemic and safeguard public health in both countries," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shivakumar asks how Rewa solar plant is Asia's largest, says 2000 MW plant already in Karnataka

Karantaka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday raised questions over claims that Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project Madhya Pradesh was largest in Asia and said a 2000 MW had been built in the state. BJP central government is claiming to...

China suspends imports of Ecuador shrimp on coronavirus risk

Chinas customs authority said on Friday it was suspending imports from three shrimp producers in Ecuador after detecting the new coronavirus in recent shipments. It said samples taken from shipments from Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila S...

Singapore's ruling PAP holds power, but loses votes in pandemic poll

Singapores ruling Peoples Action Party is on track to retain power comfortably, early results from Fridays general election showed, but opponents have made historic inroads in a vote held under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic. In power s...

WIndies lead England by 114 runs on 1st innings on Day 3

Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday. The West Indies, resuming the day on 57-1, was all out fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020