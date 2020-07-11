Left Menu
Development News Edition

HHS allocates Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir to four hardest hit states

HHS said that other states will also receive the drug on Monday. HHS has said that Gilead will send most of its supply of remdesivir to the United States this summer, with the agency and states set to manage allocation to U.S. hospitals until the end of September.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 02:19 IST
HHS allocates Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir to four hardest hit states
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government has allocated more than 11,000 courses of Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to the four states now being hardest hit by the fast-spreading outbreak in the United States. The remdesivir is being distributed to Texas, Florida, California and Arizona on Friday and Monday, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website https://www.phe.gov/emergency/events/COVID19/investigation-MCM/Pages/commercial-allocation-table.aspx.

Nearly half of the more than 58,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday were in those four states, according to Reuters data. Remdesivir is in high demand as one of the only treatments so far shown to alter the course of COVID-19. After the intravenously administered medicine helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial, it won emergency use authorization in the United States and full approval in Japan.

On Friday, Gilead released an analysis it said showed the drug could reduce the risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but cautioned that rigorous clinical trials were needed to confirm that benefit. HHS said that other states will also receive the drug on Monday.

HHS has said that Gilead will send most of its supply of remdesivir to the United States this summer, with the agency and states set to manage allocation to U.S. hospitals until the end of September. It expects to have more than 94,000 treatment courses to distribute in July. Although distribution is being managed by the U.S. government, it is not paying for the drug for patients with private insurance.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints evangelical pastor as new education minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appointed Milton Ribeiro as the nations new education minister on Friday, after the previous minister stepped down amid a series of scandals in June.Ribeiro has degrees in education, constitutional law and...

Moscow records 29 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 Hours

Moscow Russia, July 11 SputnikANI The Russian capital has recorded 29 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative death toll to 4,116, Moscows coronavirus response center said on Friday.Twenty-nine patients died in...

Jays moving Guerrero Jr. to 1B for 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays will use third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. primarily as a first baseman and designated hitter this season, manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday. Vladdys gonna focus, during this camp, at first base, and were going to ...

ESPN's Wojnarowski apologizes for profane email to Senator

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologized for a profane email response he sent to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley R on Friday. ESPN reprimanded Wojnarowski for his conduct and termed it as completely unacceptable behavior.Hawley sent a lett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020