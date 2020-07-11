Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections

Australia's second most-populous state on Saturday reported one of its highest daily increases in new coronavirus infections and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as it began its first weekend under a six-week lockdown. Victoria state recorded 216 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, down from a record 288 cases the previous day but still one of the biggest daily increases of any part of the country since the pandemic arrived.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 08:12 IST
Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections

Australia's second most-populous state on Saturday reported one of its highest daily increases in new coronavirus infections and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as it began its first weekend under a six-week lockdown.

Victoria state recorded 216 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, down from a record 288 cases the previous day but still one of the biggest daily increases of any part of the country since the pandemic arrived. The state put its capital city, Melbourne, into lockdown this week amid concern that community transmission was causing a second wave of the virus. The authorities had previously attributed most new cases to people returning from overseas.

"It will get worse before it gets better," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told a televised news conference. "We will see more and more additional cases. This is going to be with us for months and months."

"Nobody is enjoying being locked at home. It is frustrating, it is challenging, but the strategy will be successful if we all play our part." There were 100 separate outbreaks in Victoria, the state's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, told the news conference.

Australia has avoided the high COVID-19 casualty numbers of other countries after closing its borders and going into nationwide lockdown in March. The country has recorded about 9,200 infections and 107 deaths, including the death of a man in his 90s in Victoria overnight, Andrews said. The country's other states have been relaxing restrictions on movement but tightened their border closures to Victoria. Victoria, home to a quarter of the country's 25 million people, has also become the first state to ask people to wear masks.

Neighbouring New South Wales, the most-populous state, reported just seven new cases as of late Friday, including a man who had visited a Sydney pub that has been linked to two other infections. The authorities set up a pop-up testing clinic at the pub, which has been closed for cleaning, and urged recent patrons to take be tested. Though there is no proven vaccine or cure for the coronavirus, Australia gave provisional approval to Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir as the first treatment option for virus, joining the United States and the European Commission which have given it conditional clearance.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections

Australias second most-populous state on Saturday reported one of its highest daily increases in new coronavirus infections and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as it began its first weekend under a six-week lockdow...

Indian Ambassador holds virtual interaction with Sikh leaders in US

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held a virtual interaction with members of the Sikh community in the United States, during which the participating diaspora leaders pledged to contribute in Indias development with parti...

Golf-Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.Morik...

Badminton-BWF seeking further advice on Chinese tournaments

The Badminton World Federation BWF are seeking more information from China about its decision to cancel all international sport in the country this year before they make a decision on the season-ending World Tour Finals. The World Tour Fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020