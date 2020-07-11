Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt virus spread

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for big gatherings such as weddings and wakes to be banned to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, but insisted the country's economy had to stay open.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:32 IST
Iran's president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt virus spread
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for big gatherings such as weddings and wakes to be banned to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, but insisted the country's economy had to stay open. Shortly after Rouhani's televised speech, a police official in Tehran announced the closure of all wedding and mourning venues in the capital until further notice.

Iran has been gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April but has recently reported a sharp rise in the infection rate. The death toll on Saturday rose by 188 over the previous 24 hours to 12,635, while the total number of diagnosed cases reached 255,117, up by 2,397 during the same period, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV.

"We must ban ceremonies and gatherings all over the country, whether it be wakes, weddings, or parties," Rouhani said. "Now is not the time for festivals or seminars," he said, adding that even university entrance exams may have to be suspended.

Rouhani and other officials have blamed the rise in infections partly on wedding parties, wakes, and other public gatherings. An advisor to Iran's Coronavirus Task Force warned that if appropriate measures were not taken, between 50,000 and 60,000 people could die from the pandemic.

"The second wave, which will occur in the fall, will be much more deadly," said the advisor, Hossein Qenaati, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. While struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19, Iranian authorities are concerned that tougher measures could wreck an economy already reeling under U.S. sanctions.

"The easiest option is to shut down everything," Rouhani said. "But then people will pour into the streets because of hunger and unemployment."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP rejects Gehlot's charge of horse-trading in Rajasthan

The BJP on Saturday rejected Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots charge that it was trying to topple his government, and claimed there was infighting in the ruling Congress. The party also hit out at the chief minister over the case regi...

Prakash Jha's ‘Pareeksha’ to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5

Filmmaker Prakash Jhas directorial venture Pareeksha- The Final Test is set to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday. Written, produced and directed by Jha, Pareeksha.., billed as a ZEE5 Original, featur...

Go back to work, try to lead more normal lives: Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the British public to try and start leading more normal lives as the country starts to gradually emerge from the coronavirus lockdown. Addressing Peoples Prime Ministers Questions PMQs on social...

Matt Reeves working on 'The Batman' TV spin-off for HBO Max

Filmmaker Matt Reeves is developing a TV spin-off of his upcoming The Batman movie for streaming platform HBO Max. Reeves will be writing the series with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter reported Entertainment Weekly. The show, focus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020