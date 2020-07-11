Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:33 p.m.

Dharavi is a global role model of COVID management, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Seven police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata.

5:28 p.m. Meghalaya makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for BSF personnel entering state as cases spike.

5:17 p.m. Two held for selling remdesivir at high prices.

COVID-19 cases cross 35,000-mark in UP with record single-day spike of 1,392 infections. A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, most of whom have recovered while four have died.

4:58 p.m. AIMIM chief takes COVID-19 test and asks people to get tested.

Final exams are unlikely for students of state-run universities in West Bengal. 4:55 p.m.

Biocon drug receives DCGI nod for use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. 4:36 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi appreciates efforts of Centre and the Delhi government in containing COVID situation in national capital. 4:12 p.m.

Odisha's tally of coronavirus cases rises by 570 to reach 12,526. 4:05 p.m.

IMA demands setting up of all-India medical services for healthcare administration. Odisha CM speaks to two MLAs undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

4:00 p.m. Swab samples of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife collected for COVID-19 tests.

3:40 p.m. Delhi court grants bail to 75 Thai and Nepalese nationals, who were charge-sheeted for attending a Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms.

Delhi government decides to cancel upcoming semester and final exams of universities under it due to COVID-19. 3:14 p.m.

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,932. 3:08 p.m.

TN not in position to conduct college final exams in September and seeks freedom for states to assess, CM L Palaniswami says. 2:50 p.m.

Indian economy is showing signs of returning to normalcy, RBI Governor says. 2:32 p.m.

Proactive screening helped curb Dharavi's COVID-19 spread, BMC says. COVID-19 cases go past 800 in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

2:23 p.m. Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases as state's total rises to 312.

2:19 p.m. As Arjun Kapoor returned to the sets after staying home for four months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor urged people to try and adjust to the "new normal".

UP shuts as government announces 55-hour-long lockdown-like restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread. 2:02 p.m.

Singapore records 170 new COVID-19 cases. 1:48 p.m.

Former India team cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's wife tests COVID-19 positive. Sri Lanka's election chief concerned over delay in enforcing COVID-19 health guidelines for polls.

1:45 p.m. Three-day lockdown in Kashipur due to rise in COVID cases.

1:44 p.m. Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double lung transplant on second COVID-19 patient.

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk, study says. 1:37 p.m.

Elderly man succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry as UT records 64 fresh cases. 1:35 p.m.

Goa government says it will launch campaign to encourage plasma donation. 1:16 p.m.

Toddler among 33 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises by 170 to reach 23,344 as death toll climbs to 499. 11:48 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8.2 lakh with 27,114 new cases, as death toll climbs to 22,123. 11:43 a.m.

Over half of coronavirus infected adults in South Africa are asymptomatic, officials say. 11:41 a.m.

WHO chief praises efforts to control COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slum. 11:37 a.m.

Scientists are worried that a dengue outbreak may aggravate COVID-19 crisis. 11:12 a.m.

India and Japan at the UN have said that a strengthened cooperation in science, technology and innovation is key to accelerating the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 11:09 a.m.

As many as 300 beds added to COVID-19 hospitals in rural Thane. 10:35 a.m.

Goa jail inmates are being tested for COVID-19 as jailor found positive. 10:19 a.m.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state, which is grappling with the rise in COVID-19 cases. 10:16 a.m.

Last batch of Indians are set to leave for home from South Africa on Sunday. 10:15 a.m.

Security personnel testing COVID-19 positive won't be allowed to enter Sikkim, State government says. 9:29 a.m.

In an effort to settle pending cases by following precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an e-Lok Adalat is being organised in Chhattisgarh, where hearings will be conducted virtually, official says. 8:29 a.m.

India's drug regulator okays psoriasis injection for limited use in treating COVID-19 patients. 8:22 a.m.

Trump rules out phase two trade deal with China.