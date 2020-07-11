Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

11:48 a.m. India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8.2 lakh with 27,114 new cases, as death toll climbs to 22,123. 10:19 a.m. Goa CM Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state, which is grappling with the rise in COVID-19 cases. 10:15 a.m. Security personnel testing COVID-19 positive won't be allowed to enter Sikkim, State government says.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 17:56 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:33 p.m.

Dharavi is a global role model of COVID management, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Seven police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata.

5:28 p.m. Meghalaya makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for BSF personnel entering state as cases spike.

5:17 p.m. Two held for selling remdesivir at high prices.

COVID-19 cases cross 35,000-mark in UP with record single-day spike of 1,392 infections. A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, most of whom have recovered while four have died.

4:58 p.m. AIMIM chief takes COVID-19 test and asks people to get tested.

Final exams are unlikely for students of state-run universities in West Bengal. 4:55 p.m.

Biocon drug receives DCGI nod for use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. 4:36 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi appreciates efforts of Centre and the Delhi government in containing COVID situation in national capital. 4:12 p.m.

Odisha's tally of coronavirus cases rises by 570 to reach 12,526. 4:05 p.m.

IMA demands setting up of all-India medical services for healthcare administration. Odisha CM speaks to two MLAs undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

4:00 p.m. Swab samples of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife collected for COVID-19 tests.

3:40 p.m. Delhi court grants bail to 75 Thai and Nepalese nationals, who were charge-sheeted for attending a Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms.

Delhi government decides to cancel upcoming semester and final exams of universities under it due to COVID-19. 3:14 p.m.

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,932. 3:08 p.m.

TN not in position to conduct college final exams in September and seeks freedom for states to assess, CM L Palaniswami says. 2:50 p.m.

Indian economy is showing signs of returning to normalcy, RBI Governor says. 2:32 p.m.

Proactive screening helped curb Dharavi's COVID-19 spread, BMC says. COVID-19 cases go past 800 in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

2:23 p.m. Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases as state's total rises to 312.

2:19 p.m. As Arjun Kapoor returned to the sets after staying home for four months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor urged people to try and adjust to the "new normal".

UP shuts as government announces 55-hour-long lockdown-like restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread. 2:02 p.m.

Singapore records 170 new COVID-19 cases. 1:48 p.m.

Former India team cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's wife tests COVID-19 positive. Sri Lanka's election chief concerned over delay in enforcing COVID-19 health guidelines for polls.

1:45 p.m. Three-day lockdown in Kashipur due to rise in COVID cases.

1:44 p.m. Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double lung transplant on second COVID-19 patient.

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk, study says. 1:37 p.m.

Elderly man succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry as UT records 64 fresh cases. 1:35 p.m.

Goa government says it will launch campaign to encourage plasma donation. 1:16 p.m.

Toddler among 33 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises by 170 to reach 23,344 as death toll climbs to 499. 11:48 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8.2 lakh with 27,114 new cases, as death toll climbs to 22,123. 11:43 a.m.

Over half of coronavirus infected adults in South Africa are asymptomatic, officials say. 11:41 a.m.

WHO chief praises efforts to control COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slum. 11:37 a.m.

Scientists are worried that a dengue outbreak may aggravate COVID-19 crisis. 11:12 a.m.

India and Japan at the UN have said that a strengthened cooperation in science, technology and innovation is key to accelerating the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 11:09 a.m.

As many as 300 beds added to COVID-19 hospitals in rural Thane. 10:35 a.m.

Goa jail inmates are being tested for COVID-19 as jailor found positive. 10:19 a.m.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state, which is grappling with the rise in COVID-19 cases. 10:16 a.m.

Last batch of Indians are set to leave for home from South Africa on Sunday. 10:15 a.m.

Security personnel testing COVID-19 positive won't be allowed to enter Sikkim, State government says. 9:29 a.m.

In an effort to settle pending cases by following precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an e-Lok Adalat is being organised in Chhattisgarh, where hearings will be conducted virtually, official says. 8:29 a.m.

India's drug regulator okays psoriasis injection for limited use in treating COVID-19 patients. 8:22 a.m.

Trump rules out phase two trade deal with China.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Latest News

Why is Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the PM Cares Fund and asked if he was scared of doing so. He claimed everyone knows that Chinese c...

D-Mart Q1 net down 87.6 pc to Rs 40 cr; sales drop 33 pc to Rs 3,883 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an 87.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 40.08 crore for the June quarter, impacted by the COVID-19 crisisThe company had posted a ne...

Minister's son, friends `threaten' woman cop, inquiry ordered

An audio clip of a heated exchange between a woman police constable and the son of a Gujarat minister and his friends, who allegedly violated lockdown and threatened her when questioned, has gone viral. An inquiry has been ordered into the ...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll reaches 16

A 55-year-old patient died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Jammu region to 16, officials said. The patient, hailing from the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, was admitted...
