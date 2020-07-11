Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll reaches 16

Jammu topped the list with 452 cases followed by 298 in Udhampur, 272 in Kathua, 254 in Ramban, 240 in Rajouri, 218 in Samba, 139 in Poonch, 124 in Doda, 53 in Reasi and 44 in Kishtwar, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:55 IST
One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll reaches 16

A 55-year-old patient died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Jammu region to 16, officials said. The patient, hailing from the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu on June 29 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He breathed last this afternoon, the officials said. They said the deceased was suffering from type 2 diabetes and carcinoma bladder with acute respiratory distress syndrome. His death, first from Samba district, raised the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu region to 16.

Jammu district accounted for the highest number of nine COVID-19 related deaths followed by two in Doda and one each in Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur districts. The 10 districts of Jammu region had recorded a total of 2,094 cases, of which 1,454 patients have recovered so far.  Jammu topped the list with 452 cases followed by 298 in Udhampur, 272 in Kathua, 254 in Ramban, 240 in Rajouri, 218 in Samba, 139 in Poonch, 124 in Doda, 53 in Reasi and 44 in Kishtwar, the officials said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo justice minister resigns after judicial reform dispute

The Democratic Republic of Congos Justice Minister Celestin Tunda tendered his resignation on Saturday in the wake of a dispute with the president over proposed laws that would give politicians more control over criminal prosecutions.In a t...

Pakistan Ulema Council supports construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad

An umbrella group of Muslim organisations in Pakistan has extended its support to the construction of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad and denounced the controversy over the issue, according to a media report on Saturday. The Pakistan Ul...

Australia approves Remdesivir as coronavirus treatment

Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The approval comes as Austr...

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gondia, tally 210

With eight new COVID-19cases recorded on Saturday, the number of the infectedpatients in Maharashtras Gondia district has mounted to 210,a Health official saidWith the death of a 40-year-old man, the number of thefatalities has risen to thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020