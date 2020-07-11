One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll reaches 16

A 55-year-old patient died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Jammu region to 16, officials said. The patient, hailing from the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu on June 29 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He breathed last this afternoon, the officials said. They said the deceased was suffering from type 2 diabetes and carcinoma bladder with acute respiratory distress syndrome. His death, first from Samba district, raised the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu region to 16.

Jammu district accounted for the highest number of nine COVID-19 related deaths followed by two in Doda and one each in Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur districts. The 10 districts of Jammu region had recorded a total of 2,094 cases, of which 1,454 patients have recovered so far. Jammu topped the list with 452 cases followed by 298 in Udhampur, 272 in Kathua, 254 in Ramban, 240 in Rajouri, 218 in Samba, 139 in Poonch, 124 in Doda, 53 in Reasi and 44 in Kishtwar, the officials said.