13 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; tally rises to 549

Thirteen fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the tally to 549 in the Union Territory, according to the medical bulletin. The novel coronavirus death toll also increased to eight here after the test result of a 40-year-old man, who was suffering from a liver disease, came positive after he died, as per the bulletin. The man, a resident Sector-52, was declared brought dead at a hospital, it said, adding that he was a chronic alcoholic. Four members of a family, including a 13-year-old boy, have contracted the infection, it said, adding that they were residents of Sector-44 The bulletin said three members of a family in Sector-32 have also tested positive for the virus.

Fresh cases were also reported in Sector-52, Sector-37, Sector-50 and Sector-35, it said. Five coronavirus patients, including a nine-month-old infant, recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals. Till now,413 people have been cured of the virus, as per the bulletin.

The bulletin said 9,405 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 8,803 tested negative, while reports in 51 are awaited. There are 128 active cases in the city as of now.