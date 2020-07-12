Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases
Lebanon has recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections in the last day, its highest daily increase yet, with most of the cases among workers of a cleaning company, the health minister said on Sunday. "The number will remain high this week," he said. Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from coronavirus since February.Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:24 IST
Lebanon has recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections in the last day, its highest daily increase yet, with most of the cases among workers of a cleaning company, the health minister said on Sunday. "To reassure people, the source is known," health minister Hamad Hassan told broadcaster LBC. He added that up to 75% of the cases were linked to what he described as a big cleaning company, were symptom-free and non-Lebanese.
Hassan said 800 workers from the cleaning company in question needed to be tested, along with another 1,000 workers from two other companies with whom they were connected. "The number will remain high this week," he said.
Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from coronavirus since February. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Frances Kerry)
