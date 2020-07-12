Left Menu
Development News Edition

Education Secretary wants U.S. schools open, offers no safety plan

DeVos also downplayed the risk of children bringing the virus home to parents, grandparents or caregivers. Asked if schools should follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which Republican President Donald Trump criticized last week as too stringent, DeVos said every school building is different, as is every population.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:46 IST
Education Secretary wants U.S. schools open, offers no safety plan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos kept up the administration's push to reopen U.S. schools in the fall on Sunday but failed to embrace any blueprint - including federal health guidelines - for how that could be done safely. "We know that children get the virus at a far lower rate than any other part of the population. There is nothing in the data that would suggest that kids being back in school is dangerous to them," DeVos told CNN's "State of the Union."

She did not offer any details on how her department would advise or help school districts and states with their reopenings amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the country. DeVos also downplayed the risk of children bringing the virus home to parents, grandparents, or caregivers.

Asked if schools should follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which Republican President Donald Trump criticized last week as too stringent, DeVos said every school building is different, as is every population. Her comments drew an immediate rebuke from Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the Trump administration's approach to schools reopening was dangerous.

"What we heard from the secretary was malfeasance and dereliction of duty," Pelosi said on CNN. "Going back to school presents the biggest risk for the spread of the coronavirus. If there are CDC guidelines, they should be requirements." "They should be mandates, not requirements"

Facing a battered economy as he seeks re-election in November, Trump has pressured states to reopen shuttered businesses and schools. On Friday he said the Treasury Department would re-examine schools' tax-exempt status and their federal funding if they did not resume in-person classes. But since many states relaxed coronavirus restrictions, the virus has found a new toehold. So far in July, 24 states have reported record increases in cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.

While acknowledging that the Education Department did not have its own safe reopening plans to promote, DeVos repeatedly stressed that each school district and state must devise their own plans based on their local coronavirus infection rates.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-China ties freeze with debate over Huawei, Hong Kong

Only five years ago, then-British Prime Minister David Cameron was celebrating a golden era in U.K.-China relations, bonding with President Xi Jinping over a pint of beer at the pub and signing off on trade deals worth billions. Those frien...

Delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke linked to COVID-19: Study

As per a recent study, neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption, brain inflammation, stroke, and nerve damage. The study led by the research...

DST start-up comes up with indigenous probes used in RT-PCR tests

The VNIR Biotechnologies Private Limited, a spin-off by JNCASR under the Department of Science and Technology, has launched indigenous fluorescence probes, one of the critical components in RT-PCR test kits used in coronavirus diagnosis, a ...

Serbia, Kosovo leaders in new talks face same old issues

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo resumed talks Sunday aimed at normalizing their long-strained relations, more than 20 years after Belgrade sent troops into its former territory to crush an uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists. Serbian P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020