WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:41 IST
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.
Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.
ALSO READ
Court upholds South Africa's cigarette sales ban in lockdown
Brazil signs agreement to produce AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine
Brazil signs deal to produce experimental virus vaccine
Yanomami men killed by illegal gold miners in northern Brazil, tribe says
England spinner Leach says he had symptoms similar to coronavirus during South Africa tour