Soccer-D.C. United v Toronto MLS game rescheduled for Monday after negative COVID-19 tests

Sunday's postponed Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC was rescheduled for Monday after a second round of testing for COVID-19 turned up negative results for all players, the league said. Tests conducted Saturday on the players had produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said, prompting the match's postponement.

Sunday's postponed Major League Soccer (MLS) game between D.C. United and Toronto FC was rescheduled for Monday after a second round of testing for COVID-19 turned up negative results for all players, the league said.

Tests conducted Saturday on the players had produced an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case and another inconclusive test, the league said, prompting the match's postponement. "Under the league's health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match," the league said in a statement. "Both teams participated in another round of testing today, and all players from the two clubs tested negative."

The league said the player who received an initial positive test and the player whose test was inconclusive will undergo additional testing and will not play in Monday's match. FC Dallas were dropped from the Orlando-based tournament after 10 players and a staff member tested positive, followed by Nashville SC on Thursday after nine players tested positive for COVID-19.

Many games have been rescheduled or postponed and several top players including LAFC's Carlos Vela, the league's reigning most valuable player, have opted out of the tournament over worries about the virus. D.C. United and Toronto FC face off at 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) Monday.

