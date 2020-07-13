Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 13-07-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 08:50 IST
Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ecowas_cedeao)

West African regional grouping ECOWAS has said that it had donated medical equipment to Nigeria on July 11 to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news report by Macau Business.

"The ECOWAS Commission, through the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has handed over essential medical equipment to the government of Nigeria as part of the regional response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic, " the 15-member bloc said in a statement.

The Economic Community of West African States has said that the donation was aimed at managing and curtailing the spread of the deadly virus.

It said the items included 12,800 goggles, 294,000 small, medium and large gloves, 23,220 small, medium and large gowns, 8,190 coverall, and 1,600 face shields.

"Other items also delivered were 12,000 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 5,000 sanitizers, 40,512 diagnostic test kits and two each of ventilators and trolleys, " it said.

Nigeria, African most populous nation of 200 million people, is struggling to tame the virus because of its poor healthcare system.

The disease has so far infected nearly 32,000 and claimed over 700 lives in the country, according to the National Centre for Disease Control.

The Economic Community of West African States, also known as ECOWAS, is a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by coronavirus pandemic

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, governments issued lockdowns to keep people at home. They curtailed activities that affected services like trash collection. They tried to shield hospitals from a surge of patients. But the cascading e...

Stephen Clark appointed as District Court Judge in Hamilton

Stephen Clark, Mori Land Court Judge of Hamilton has been appointed as a District Court Judge with jury jurisdiction to be based in Hamilton, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.Judge Clark graduated with an LLB from Auckland Univ...

Cong to hold legislature party meeting, issues whip to MLAs

Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party CLP will be held at the chief ministers residence here on Monday. &#160; The Congress has issued a whip to all party legislators mandating...

Arteta 'disappointed and frustrated' after defeat against Tottenham

After suffering a defeat against Tottenham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is disappointed and frustrated while admitting that it is difficult to win a derby if you give away two goals. Arsenal faced a 2-1 defeat despite taking a lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020