COVID-19: 3 deaths in Goa on Mon, official tests positive

A senior health officialassisting in a COVID-19 facility in Goa has tested positivefor novel coronavirus on Monday morning

It is the first instance of a state governmentfunctionary being detected with the infection since theoutbreak began in Goa, an official claimed

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state reached 17after a 47-year-old woman, and two 60-year-old men succumbedto the infection on Monday, the official informed.