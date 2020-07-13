Left Menu
Development News Edition

From chariot racing to opera: Verdi comes to Rome's Circus Maximus

Temperature checks, widely spaced seating and an especially large stage, are intended to provide security for both opera goers and performers. "We tried to transform the limits of interpersonal distance into new forms of representation with great use of technologies that allow us to bring the artists closer to each other and the artists closer to the spectators," said Carlo Fuortes, superintendent of Rome's Opera Theatre.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:00 IST
From chariot racing to opera: Verdi comes to Rome's Circus Maximus

Rome's Circus Maximus, once home to ancient chariot races, is preparing for a new season as an opera house as the coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers to seek huge venues that allow for social distancing. The 2,800-year-old arena, one of the ancient world's biggest public entertainment venues, has needed weeks of preparation but its generous dimensions and natural structure, akin to ancient Greek theatres, makes it an ideal site.

"The Circus Maximus is transformed from a circus to a theatre, an opera house in this case," Rome's Opera House technical director, Francesco Arena, told Reuters. "It is returning in a way to its origins and its function as a show venue."

The ancient Baths of Caracalla, where the Rome Opera normally holds its summer season, is also outdoors, but it cannot guarantee the distancing afforded by the Circus Maximus, less than 1 km (0.6 miles) down the road. Temperature checks, widely spaced seating and an especially large stage, are intended to provide security for both opera goers and performers.

"We tried to transform the limits of interpersonal distance into new forms of representation with great use of technologies that allow us to bring the artists closer to each other and the artists closer to the spectators," said Carlo Fuortes, superintendent of Rome's Opera Theatre. Last-minute construction work and rehearsals have been going on feverishly ahead of July 16, when 19th-century Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto will kick off the season.

Fuortes said the virus was forcing theatres around the world to come up with creative solutions and he was confident the experience would be a rewarding one for opera goers starved of live culture during the lockdown. But it will be a very different atmosphere from the rowdy crowds cheering on their favourite charioteers in ancient times.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP adopts "wait and watch policy" on Rajasthan crisis: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has adopted wait and watch policy regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, according to sources. BJP is waiting to see what will happen at the Congress party meeting in Jaipur. We will see how many...

Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the superlative United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - ...

Scientists suggest strategies for safe-reopening of economy post lockdown

Scientists have recommended three strategies, including a cycle of lockdown and relaxation, for the safe reopening of economies in low and middle-income countries after months of strict social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic...

U.S. set to carry out first federal execution of prisoner in 17 years

The first execution of a federal prisoner in more than 17 years was due to take place later on Monday, the culmination of an effort by the Trump administration to revive the U.S. governments use of a punishment long mired in legal challenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020