Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans in India pray for Bollywood's Bachchans to recover from COVID-19

Fans across India prayed on Monday for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and others members of his movie star family who have fallen sick with the coronavirus as the one-day rise in infections hit a new record without any sign of a peak. Bachchan, 77, and his son, Abhishek, remained in hospital in Mumbai while daughter-in-law and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his eight-year-old granddaughter, who also tested positive were at home, quarantined.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:05 IST
Fans in India pray for Bollywood's Bachchans to recover from COVID-19

Fans across India prayed on Monday for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and others members of his movie star family who have fallen sick with the coronavirus as the one-day rise in infections hit a new record without any sign of a peak.

Bachchan, 77, and his son, Abhishek, remained in hospital in Mumbai while daughter-in-law and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his eight-year-old granddaughter, who also tested positive were at home, quarantined. The Bachchans are the highest-profile Indians to have contracted the virus, which is spreading faster after a months-long lockdown was eased at the end of May to revive a battered economy.

Special Hindu rituals were performed in temples all over India by fans praying for the recovery of an actor adored and respected for a career spanning decades. "It feels like not only Amitabh Bachchan has fallen sick, but an entire generation has become sick," Vijay Patodia, a member of the All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association, told Reuters in a temple in the eastern city of Kolkata.

A spokeswoman for Nanavati hospital where the father and son are admitted declined any comment, saying the family will provide updates. Bachchan is a prolific Twitter user and had announced his illness on Saturday after he was admitted to hospital. "Hope he, @juniorbachchan & his family recover from #Covid_19 very soon & released from hospital," @jaikukki tweeted from the United States, along with a video of Bachchan singing a popular hymn.

There was no update from the family or hospital by mid-afternoon on Monday, but health officials had said on Sunday the father and son were stable. India, along with the United States and Brazil, tops the global caseload of infections. It declared an early lockdown of its 1.3 billion people in March but it has not been able to flatten the curve yet.

Cases of COVID-19 shot past 878,000 with a record 28,701 new infections reported on Monday, even as parts of the country went into fresh lockdowns. India appears to have fared far better than many places in terms of the ratio of deaths to cases, with the official toll put at 23,174, but some independent observers believe the figures are unreliable as people who die with symptoms are not counted as victims unless they have been tested.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP adopts "wait and watch policy" on Rajasthan crisis: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has adopted wait and watch policy regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, according to sources. BJP is waiting to see what will happen at the Congress party meeting in Jaipur. We will see how many...

Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the superlative United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - ...

Scientists suggest strategies for safe-reopening of economy post lockdown

Scientists have recommended three strategies, including a cycle of lockdown and relaxation, for the safe reopening of economies in low and middle-income countries after months of strict social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic...

U.S. set to carry out first federal execution of prisoner in 17 years

The first execution of a federal prisoner in more than 17 years was due to take place later on Monday, the culmination of an effort by the Trump administration to revive the U.S. governments use of a punishment long mired in legal challenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020