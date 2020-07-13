Singapore reports 322 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 46,283

Left Menu
Singapore on Monday recorded 322 new coronavirus infections, including 11 community and five imported cases, taking the total tally to 46,283, the health ministry said. The ministry said 3,468 coronavirus patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms. Starting Monday, cinema halls are allowed to reopen.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:14 IST
Singapore on Monday recorded 322 new coronavirus infections, including 11 community and five imported cases, taking the total tally to 46,283, the health ministry said. Most of the new patients are foreign workers residing in dormitories, it said. Of the 11 new community cases, two are Singaporean citizens or permanent residents (foreigners) and nine are foreigners holding work passes. The five imported patients have been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

With the detection of the 322 new cases, Singapore's COVID-19 tally now stands at 46,283. The ministry said 3,468 coronavirus patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms. A total of 42,285 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals and community care facilities. The deadly virus has claimed 26 lives in the country.

Singapore entered Phase-2 of its reopening on June 19, with the gradual resumption of operations by more businesses. Starting Monday, cinema halls are allowed to reopen. However, each cinema hall has been limited to a maximum of 50 patrons at a time. The patrons must also wear a face mask in the hall and observe the one metre safe distancing requirement, except for groups of up to five persons who are friends or family members.

