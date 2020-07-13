Left Menu
Hong Kong tightens social distancing again as coronavirus cases spike

Some establishments, such as gyms and gaming centres, will have to shut down for a week, while restaurants will only be allowed to give out takeaway after 6.00 p.m. The global financial hub recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong will tighten back limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.

The government will limit group gatherings to four people -from 50 - a measure last seen during the second wave in March. Some establishments, such as gyms and gaming centers, will have to shut down for a week, while restaurants will only be allowed to give out takeaway after 6.00 p.m.

The global financial hub recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said. Since late January, the Chinese-ruled city has reported 1,522 cases and local media reported the eighth death on Monday.

