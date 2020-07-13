Left Menu
Woman ends life at Assam quarantine centre

Her husband claimed that she was disturbed after coming to know about the "displacement" of the swab. On being informed about the incident, health personnel accompanied by magistrate and police rushed to the school and conducted a rapid antigen test after collecting the swab of the deceased woman.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:21 IST
A 37-year-old woman, who was in institutional quarantine in South Assam's Hailakandi district with family on return from Bengaluru, allegedly hanged herself at the centre, police said on Monday. The woman was found hanging from the window of the bathroom of the Lower Primary School quarantine centre on Sunday.

The woman, her husband and their eight-year-old son had arrived here from Bengaluru by flight on June 28. On reaching the inbound passenger facilitation centre at Dholeswari, their swab samples were collected and all of them were put under quarantine at a school in Nichintapur under the Lala police station limits.

Their swab samples were sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the husband tested negative. But, the woman's and the son's swab could not be examined because of "deficiency in quantity", Joint Director, Health Services, Dr A Barman said.

He said the swab samples collected might have been "displaced" on way to Guwahati, over 400 km away from Hailakandi. Her husband claimed that she was disturbed after coming to know about the "displacement" of the swab.

On being informed about the incident, health personnel accompanied by magistrate and police rushed to the school and conducted a rapid antigen test after collecting the swab of the deceased woman. Barman said though the swab result of the deceased woman tested negative, the swab has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for RT-PCR test.

The body was sent to S K Roy Civil Hospital and has been kept at the morgue. Further investigations into the incident are being conducted, the police added.

