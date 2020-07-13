Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antibody immunity to COVID-19 may be short-lived: UK study

A paper titled ‘Longitudinal evaluation and decline of antibody responses in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection’, by King’s College London researchers, analyzed the immune response of more than 90 patients and healthcare workers at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, the London hospital which had treated Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he tested positive for coronavirus in March. Research, led by Dr Katie Doores of King’s College London, found levels of antibodies that can destroy the virus peaked about three weeks after the onset of symptoms then started declining.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:28 IST
Antibody immunity to COVID-19 may be short-lived: UK study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Patients who recover from the novel coronavirus may have an antibody response that makes them immune to the deadly virus only for a few months, a new study in the UK has found. A paper titled 'Longitudinal evaluation and decline of antibody responses in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection', by King's College London researchers, analyzed the immune response of more than 90 patients and healthcare workers at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the London hospital which had treated Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he tested positive for coronavirus in March.

Research, led by Dr Katie Doores of King's College London, found levels of antibodies that can destroy the virus peaked about three weeks after the onset of symptoms then started declining. "People are producing a reasonable antibody response to the virus, but it's waning over a short period of time and depending on how high your peak is, that determines how long the antibodies are staying around," Doores told The Guardian.

"Infection tends to give you the best-case scenario for antibody response, so if your infection is giving you antibody levels that wane in two to three months, the vaccine will potentially do the same thing. People may need boosting and one shot might not be sufficient," she explains. The study is the first "longitudinal" research to have monitored antibody levels in patients and hospital workers for three months after symptoms emerged. The scientists drew on test results from 65 patients and six healthcare workers who tested positive for the virus, and a further 31 staff who volunteered to have regular antibody tests between March and June.

"Antibody (Ab) responses to SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in most infected individuals 10-15 days following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. However, due to the recent emergence of this virus in the human population it is not yet known how long these Ab responses will be maintained or whether they will provide protection from re-infection," notes the paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed. The immune system has multiple ways to fight the coronavirus but if antibodies are the main line of defense, the findings suggest people could become reinfected in seasonal waves just like the common cold and other kinds of flu.

"This study has important implications when considering widespread serological testing, Ab protection against reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 and the durability of vaccine protection," the paper adds.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China hits back; sanctions top US officials, politicians in response to Xinjiang ban

China on Monday imposed visa restrictions on three Republican politicians and one ambassador in the latest tit-for-tat response to the Trump administrations move to sanction several top Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targ...

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

The United Nations says the ranks of the worlds hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment was contained in th...

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL96 RJ-5THLD CONG Cong MLAs holed up in Jaipur hotel, doors still open for Pilot JaipurNew Delhi Congress MLAs were holed up Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a l...

Bengal MLA found hanging, incident sets off a political storm

A West Bengal MLA was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his home in North Dinajpur district on Monday, an incident his family and the BJP claimed was a cold-blooded murder, and blamed the ruling TMC for it. The body of Debendra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020