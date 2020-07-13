Goa's COVID-19 case count rises by 130 to 2,583; 3 more die

Goa on Monday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,583, state health department said. With three more patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has risen to 17, it said.

Goa's tally of active patients has crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,026. With 53 people being discharged, the number of the recovered cases in the state has risen to 1,540, it said.

In view of the rising number of cases, the state government has decided to make it mandatory for private hospitals to reserve 20 per cent of the total beds in ICU exclusively for COVID management, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,583, new cases 130, deaths 17, discharged 1,540, active cases 1,026, samples tested till date 93,968.