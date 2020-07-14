Coronavirus hospitalisations keep declining in France

France on Monday reported a new fall in hospitalisations as a result of coronavirus infections as well as a diminution of patients in intensive care units in a new sign its healthcare system is able to cope with the pandemic for now. The Health ministry said the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, fell to 6,983 from 7,062 as of July 10, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.

The number of people in intensive care units was down to 492 from 496. The total death toll, in France, stood at 30,004.