Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-One positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests, total now 20

The Premier League said on Monday that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, taking the total number of cases to 20 since testing began in May. The English top flight restarted its season last month after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic. "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday July 6 and Sunday July 12, 2,071 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:26 IST
Soccer-One positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests, total now 20
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Premier League said on Monday that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, taking the total number of cases to 20 since testing began in May. The English top flight restarted its season last month after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday July 6 and Sunday July 12, 2,071 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive," the league said in a statement. The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.

There have been 13 rounds of testing since players returned to contact training in May.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

Californias governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the states reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the states two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in...

Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

A body was found on Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for Glee star Naya Rivera, authorities said. The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July...

Fire breaks out at pharma company in Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam late on Monday night. The fire broke out on Monday late night. No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.Ten fire tenders 7 state ...

Trump bashes U.S. health experts, Fauci urges caution, as virus cases surge

President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020