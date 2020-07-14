Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-WNBA announces schedule, season to start July 25

The opener between the Liberty and Storm should see the debut of the New York squad's highly touted first overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu, with matchups between the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, as well as the Indiana Fever and reigning WNBA champion Washington Mystics, to follow. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the upcoming season provided an opportunity "to build on the momentum for women’s sports and the WNBA.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 02:14 IST
Basketball-WNBA announces schedule, season to start July 25
Representative image Image Credit: storyblocks

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) unveiled the schedule for its truncated 2020 season on Monday, with Seattle Storm and New York Liberty kicking off the action on July 25. Players have already traveled to Bradenton, Florida, where the whole of the 22-game regular season will take place without fans in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The regular season will finish on Sept. 12, followed by the playoffs and finals. The WNBA season was due to run from May 15-Sept. 20 but had to be postponed in April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which hit the sporting calendar around the world.

The league said last week that seven players had tested positive for COVID-19 and were in isolation. The opener between the Liberty and Storm should see the debut of the New York squad's highly touted first overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu, with matchups between the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, as well as the Indiana Fever and reigning WNBA champion Washington Mystics, to follow.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the upcoming season provided an opportunity "to build on the momentum for women's sports and the WNBA. "We're looking forward to using our collective platform to highlight the tremendous athletes in the WNBA as well as their advocacy for social change," said Engelbert.

The WNBA, which had already announced it would dedicate the season to social justice, said that on the opening weekend "all aspects of the game and player outfitting will be designed to affirm Black Lives Matter and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence." A handful of players are skipping the season, with Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones opting out due to concern over the coronavirus, as new daily cases of COVID-19 in Florida shattered records.

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery said she would sit out the season to focus on social justice reform.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 count exceeds 13 million cases, toll at 570,776: Johns Hopkins University

New York US, July 14 SputnikANI The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows. The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 2115 GMT on Monday. A t...

Chilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities

Chiles state-owned Codelco, the worlds largest copper producer, has registered a total 3,215 COVID-19 infections and nine deaths due to the pandemic, the chairman of the firm said on Monday, as pressure rises on production of the red metal....

Fire breaks out at LNG plant in Iran

Tehran Iran, July 14 SputnikANI A fire broke out on Monday at a plant producing liquefied natural gas in the northeastern Iranian city of Fariman, state media said. The blaze was quickly put out, according to the Press TV news channel. Ther...

SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020