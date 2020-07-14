Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Asia ramps up coronavirus curbs as new clusters erupt

Australian states tightened borders and restricted pub visits on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections. Many parts of Asia, the region first hit by the coronavirus that emerged in central China late last year, are finding cause to pause the reopening of their economies, some after winning praise for their initial responses to the outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 10:46 IST
WRAPUP 1-Asia ramps up coronavirus curbs as new clusters erupt

Australian states tightened borders and restricted pub visits on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

Many parts of Asia, the region first hit by the coronavirus that emerged in central China late last year, are finding cause to pause the reopening of their economies, some after winning praise for their initial responses to the outbreak. Australia largely avoided the high numbers of cases and casualties seen in other countries with swift and strict measures, but a spike in community-transmitted cases in Victoria state and a rise in new cases in New South Wales has worried authorities.

South Australia cancelled plans to reopen its border to New South Wales on July 20, while Queensland introduced a mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have visited two areas in Sydney's western suburbs. New South Wales, which has seen several dozen cases linked to the outbreak in Victoria, said pubs will be limited to no more than 300 people, responding to an outbreak centred at a large hotel in southwestern Sydney.

"Indoor activity, where people aren't seated is a huge health risk. It increases the chance of transmission," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Australia’s second largest city, Melbourne, is in the second week of a six-week lockdown

WRONG DIRECTION The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days.

The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the pandemic would worsen if countries failed to adhere to strict precautions.

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing on Monday. In the Northern Hemisphere, countries are racing to get a handle on outbreaks before winter, which could bring a renewed surge.

A second wave of infections in Britain this winter could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, according to health experts. Hong Kong, which suffered remarkably few cases in the first wave of the pandemic, will impose strict social distancing measures from midnight on Tuesday, the most stringent yet in the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said. Since late January, Hong Kong has reported 1,522 cases and media reported an eighth death on Monday. "The recent emergence of local cases of unknown infection source indicates the existence of sustained silent transmission in the community," the Hong Kong government said.

Walt Disney Co said it is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park from Wednesday amid the rising cases. TOKYO TRACING

India's tech capital of Bengaluru begins a new, week-long lockdown on Tuesday after a surge in cases following the easing of restrictions. From about 1,000 cases on June 19, when the city was believed to have escaped the worst thanks to contact tracing, it has gone up to nearly 20,000. Health experts say the movement of people following the lifting of a nationwide lockdown in June has led to Bangalore falling back. Other cities, including Pune and Aurangabad, have reimposed curbs in recent days.

In Tokyo, health officials were trying to locate more than 800 members of an theatre audience after 20 people including cast members of a recent performance tested positive for the coronavirus. Japan, which has not seen an explosive outbreak, is pushing ahead with its easing of restrictions, with plans to reopen a runway at one of its biggest airports, even as infections persist in big cities, rural areas and on U.S. military bases.

The Philippines this week recorded the biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths in Southeast Asia and part of Manila will return to lockdown affecting 250,000 residents. A presidential spokesman said restrictions in other parts of the capital were unlikely to be relaxed. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has resisted pressure to lock down due to concern about the economy, despite the highest death toll from virus in East Asia outside China.

Now, the governor of Jakarta is reported to be considering tightening some of the relatively mild social restrictions in place after a spike in cases in the capital. Even Thailand, which has had no locally transmitted cases reported for six weeks, has stepped up security at its borders over concern about a second wave of infections after the arrests of thousands of illegal migrants in the past month.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-graduate Kenyans to get work permit in UK under post-Brexit immigration rule

Under post-Brexit immigration rules, highly skilled Kenyans without degree-level qualifications will from next year be allowed to apply for work permits in Britain, enabling them to compete with job-seekers from the European Union and other...

Nigeria: World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, catches fire

A section of the World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, Nigeria, has been gutted by fire, according to a news report by Vanguard.However, the cause of the fire is yet to be identified. Firemen are currently putting in al...

S.Korea to spend $95 bln of govt funds by 2025 on green projects

South Korea plans to spend 114.1 trillion won 94.6 billion of government funds by 2025 to promote environmentally friendly industries powered by digital technologies, including hydro cars, smart grids and telemedicine, President Moon Jae-in...

U.S. EPA retains air quality standards for ozone

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday it would retain current air quality standards for ozone despite calls by environmental groups to strengthen them, winning support from the oil industry and Chamber of Commerce. The age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020