Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

In people with milder infections, who developed fewer neutralizing antibodies, those antibodies started to disappear after two to three months, similar to what is seen in patients who recover from seasonal coronaviruses that cause common colds, the researchers reported on Saturday on the website medRxiv in advance of peer review. Antibodies are protective proteins generated by the immune system in response to an invading pathogen.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 11:25 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Restrictions reimposed across Asia-Pacific region

From Melbourne to Manila, Hong Kong, and India's tech capital Bengaluru, lockdown, and strict social distancing restrictions are being reimposed across the Asia-Pacific after a surge in novel coronavirus cases fanned fears of a second wave of infections. Many parts of Asia, the region first hit by the coronavirus that emerged in central China late last year, are finding cause to pause the reopening of their economies, some after winning praise for their initial responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days. Reuters' global tally, which is based on government reports, shows the disease accelerating fastest in Latin America, the number of deaths there exceeding the figure for North America for the first time on Monday. U.S. vaccine manufacturing said to start by end of summer

Drugmakers partnered with the U.S. government are on track to begin actively manufacturing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the summer, a senior U.S. administration official said. The Trump administration has helped finance the development of four COVID-19 vaccines through its Operation Warp Speed Program, which aims to produce 300 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

Clinical trials for therapeutics can produce results in a matter of weeks, making it possible to produce hundreds of thousands of doses by fall, the senior administration official said. The inflammatory syndrome is now seen in adults

A rare and life-threatening condition seen in some children and young adults after exposure to the novel coronavirus is being reported in older adults as well. The condition, known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), can attack multiple organs, impair heart function, and weaken heart arteries. Doctors at New York University, in a report on Saturday in the Lancet medical journal, reported a similar case in a 45-year-old man. Doctors at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn reported last month in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine a case in a 36-year-old woman.

While both research teams cautioned against drawing conclusions from these isolated cases, they said they want to "heighten awareness" of the possibility that the syndrome can occur in adults. Milder infections generate fewer antibodies

Any immunity to coronavirus reinfection among people who already have had COVID-19 might wane after a few months, particularly if their infection was mild, two studies suggest. Researchers at Kings College London tracked 65 COVID-19 patients for up to 94 days. In people with milder infections, who developed fewer neutralizing antibodies, those antibodies started to disappear after two to three months, similar to what is seen in patients who recover from seasonal coronaviruses that cause common colds, the researchers reported on Saturday on the website medRxiv in advance of peer review.

Antibodies are protective proteins generated by the immune system in response to an invading pathogen. "We are not trying to say that immunity is gone after three months. There are still many unknowns that need to be addressed, especially the level of an antibody that would be needed for protection from infection," study leader Katie Doores told Reuters.

Mask, camera, action! Film crews are beginning to tentatively return to set in California after a hiatus forced on the industry by the coronavirus.

State-designated safety protocols - such as wearing masks, taking temperature checks, and crew members staying at least six feet away from each other - are in place. One of the first productions given the green light by acting union SAG-AFTRA is "7th & Union," a story about a Mexican ex-boxer and his unlikely friendship with a disgruntled African-American man.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Award-Winning Restaurateur Vikas Solanki Launches BlogYep to Enable People Create a Secondary Source of Income Through Blogging

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The global pandemic COVID-19 has caused shockwaves in the world economy. Businesses everywhere are on a risk management mode right now, many sold out or shut down already, and employees are ...

Florida reports record 15,300 COVID-19 cases in single day

Florida on Sunday reported a record 15,300 new coronavirus cases, the most by any state in a single day even as the coronavirus cases in the country have surged to 3,363,056. The Washington Post reported that the huge number was result of b...

California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches

Bars and inside restaurant dining are banned throughout California, while indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons are again off-limits in most of the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday in issuing a sweeping set of closure...

Rajasthan crisis: MLAs meet again, Pilot turns down 'second chance'

The second meeting of Congress Legislature Party in two days began Tuesday morning with Rajasthans Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot turning down appeals to participate. Ahead of the meeting, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande made a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020