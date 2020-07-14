COVID-19: KDMC acquires 80 per cent beds at pvt hospitals

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquired 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for treatment for COVID-19 patients, an official said on Tuesday. In an order issued on Monday, municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi stated that beds in paediatric intensive care units, NICUs and dialysis wards will be exempt.

Private hospitals in the civic limits should admit and treat COVID-19 patients in the reserved beds and treatment charges should be as specified by the civic corporation, the order stated. Moreover, hospitals should also display details including the availability of beds and treatment charges at the entrance itself, the civic chief has stated.

Action will be taken against hospitals that refuse treatment to COVID-19 patients or overcharge them, he added. As per official data, at least 13,240 cases of COVID- 19 and 198 deaths have been reported in the limits of the KDMC.

Meanwhile, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has roped in local corporators to help in a COVID-19 screening and contact tracing drive. In a letter, deputy municipal commissioner (medical) Sambaji Waghmare has appealed to corporators to convince locals to cooperate with civic staff during the drive.

Corporators can assist in the admission of COVID-19 patients, provide manpower and help set up mohalla clinics in their wards, the official said. Moreover, a special survey of suspected patients will be carried out with the help of health department employees, civic staff, teachers and aganwadi workers, it was stated in the letter.

At least 5,746 COVID-19 cases and 199 deaths have been reported from the Mira-Bhayandar civic limits..