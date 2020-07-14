FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Australian states tightened restrictions on movement on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:11 IST
Australian states tightened restrictions on movement on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.
EUROPE * The European Union is set to remove Serbia and Montenegro from its safe list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed, while including the United States was not even discussed.
* Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the first time since March 10. * Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts said.
AMERICAS * More than 880 employees of private contractors running U.S. immigration detention centres have tested positive, according to company executives.
* The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America has exceeded the figure for North America for the first time since the start of the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Tokyo health officials appealed for more than 800 theatregoers to get tested after a production starring Japanese boy-band members was found to be the source of at least 20 cases. * India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru was going back into lockdown for a week from Tuesday after a surge of infections.
* The Philippines will use police in house-to-house searches for COVID-19 patients to prevent wider transmission amid soaring death and infection numbers. * Thailand tightened regulations for the entry of foreigners after two new imported cases with possible exposure to the public raised concern about a second wave of infections.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Kuwaiti cabinet cancelled plans to construct the Al-Dabdaba solar plant, which would have provided 15 percent of the oil sector's needs of electrical energy, due to the pandemic.
* Bahrain will add $470 million in emergency spending to its 2020 state budget. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Canada's Medicago has begun testing its plant-based coronavirus vaccine in an early-stage clinical trial. * U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop a rapid antigen test for COVID-19.
* Drugmakers partnered with the U.S. government are on track to begin actively manufacturing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the summer. * Quest Diagnostics Inc said the turnaround for COVID-19 tests it is conducting in the U.S. has lengthened, with non-prioritised patients waiting a week or more for their results.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global stocks slipped, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.
* Britain's economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, dashing hopes of a swift rebound as government budget forecasters said it was on course for its worst year since pre-industrial times. * China's imports in June rose for the first time since the coronavirus crisis paralysed the economy, as government stimulus stoked demand for commodities, while exports, fuelled by medical goods, also rose.
* Singapore's trade-reliant economy plunged into recession in the second quarter with a record contraction, signalling a rough first half globally and an equally challenging outlook. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Linda Pasquini; Edited by Tomasz Janowski/Keith Weir)
ALSO READ
Closing time for some California bars as U.S. posts record coronavirus cases
Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier
At least 12 killed in flooding in southwestern China
Singapore PM says election not about family feud as brother joins opposition