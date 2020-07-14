Australian states tightened restrictions on movement on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

EUROPE * The European Union is set to remove Serbia and Montenegro from its safe list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed, while including the United States was not even discussed.

* Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the first time since March 10. * Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts said.

AMERICAS * More than 880 employees of private contractors running U.S. immigration detention centres have tested positive, according to company executives.

* The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America has exceeded the figure for North America for the first time since the start of the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tokyo health officials appealed for more than 800 theatregoers to get tested after a production starring Japanese boy-band members was found to be the source of at least 20 cases. * India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru was going back into lockdown for a week from Tuesday after a surge of infections.

* The Philippines will use police in house-to-house searches for COVID-19 patients to prevent wider transmission amid soaring death and infection numbers. * Thailand tightened regulations for the entry of foreigners after two new imported cases with possible exposure to the public raised concern about a second wave of infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Kuwaiti cabinet cancelled plans to construct the Al-Dabdaba solar plant, which would have provided 15 percent of the oil sector's needs of electrical energy, due to the pandemic.

* Bahrain will add $470 million in emergency spending to its 2020 state budget. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Canada's Medicago has begun testing its plant-based coronavirus vaccine in an early-stage clinical trial. * U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop a rapid antigen test for COVID-19.

* Drugmakers partnered with the U.S. government are on track to begin actively manufacturing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the summer. * Quest Diagnostics Inc said the turnaround for COVID-19 tests it is conducting in the U.S. has lengthened, with non-prioritised patients waiting a week or more for their results.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global stocks slipped, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.

* Britain's economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, dashing hopes of a swift rebound as government budget forecasters said it was on course for its worst year since pre-industrial times. * China's imports in June rose for the first time since the coronavirus crisis paralysed the economy, as government stimulus stoked demand for commodities, while exports, fuelled by medical goods, also rose.

* Singapore's trade-reliant economy plunged into recession in the second quarter with a record contraction, signalling a rough first half globally and an equally challenging outlook. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Linda Pasquini; Edited by Tomasz Janowski/Keith Weir)