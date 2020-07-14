Left Menu
COVID-19: Gujarat adds record 915 cases; 14 die, 749 recover

The number of recovered cases in Surat rose to 5,468, and that in Ahmedabad to 18,127. Five COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Surat and three from Ahmedabad, taking total deaths in the two districts to 350 and 1,525, respectively.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:03 IST
Gujarat reported 915 new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike yet, taking the tally of cases in the state to 43,723, the health department said. With 14 COVID-19 patients dying, the death toll reached 2,071, it said.

749 patients were discharged from hospitals which took the number of recovered patients to 30,555. Surat district once again reported the highest number of new cases at 291, followed by Ahmedabad at 167.

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat district thus rose to 8,950 and that in Ahmedabad to 23,426. Among other districts, Vadodara reported 76 new cases, Bhavnagar 45, Surendranagar 31, Bharuch 28, Gandhinagar 26, Junagadh 25, Rajkot 24, Mehsana and Banaskantha 21 each, Dahod 19, Kheda 15, Valsad 14, Jamnagar 18, Anand and Navsari ten each.

Of 749 patients who were discharged, highest 247 were from Surat, followed by Ahmedabad at 180. The number of recovered cases in Surat rose to 5,468, and that in Ahmedabad to 18,127.

Five COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Surat and three from Ahmedabad, taking total deaths in the two districts to 350 and 1,525, respectively. Vadodara reported deaths of three COVID-19 patients while Banaskantha, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar reported one death each, the health department said in a release.

There are 11,097 active cases in the state including 71 patients who are critical, it said. Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: total cases 43,723, new cases 915, deaths 2,071, discharged 30,555, active cases 11,097 and people tested so far 4,78,367.

