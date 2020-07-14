35 more test COVID-19 positive in Ladakh, total at 1,128

Thirty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 1,128, officials said

All the new cases were detected in Leh district, they said. The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 181 – 151 in Leh and 30 in Kargil district, including the 35 new cases, they said

While one person has died of COVID-19 in Leh, 946 patients – 695 in Kargil and 251 in Leh -- have been cured of the disease and subsequently discharged. Among the 181 active cases, only 24 are admitted in COVID hospitals while 150 others are undergoing treatment in home isolation, the officials said, adding that seven others are being treated at COVID Care Centres.