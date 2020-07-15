14 more COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; 18 patients recover

Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 1,142, officials said. However, the number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 177 after 18 more patients recovered, they said. All the fresh cases were detected in Leh, raising the number of active cases in the district to 148, the officials said. The remaining 29 active coronavirus cases are in Kargil

The condition of all the 177 patients undergoing treatment in the twin districts is stable, the officials said. Of the 18 patients who were discharged on Wednesday, 17 were in home isolation at Leh and one patient was admitted to the COVID Care Centre in Kargil, they said

So far, 964 of the infected have been recovered. The union territory has recorded one COVID-related death.