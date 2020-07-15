Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests erupt in Chile on eve of lawmaker vote to allow pension withdrawal

Protesters in Santiago defied a citywide lockdown meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus, barricading roads and looting early into the morning on Wednesday in support of a proposal to allow Chileans to withdraw part of their pensions amid the crisis.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:26 IST
Protests erupt in Chile on eve of lawmaker vote to allow pension withdrawal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Protesters in Santiago defied a citywide lockdown meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus, barricading roads, and looting early into the morning on Wednesday in support of a proposal to allow Chileans to withdraw part of their pensions amid the crisis. The unrest comes just hours before debate begins anew over the bill, which would grant citizens access to 10% of their retirement savings under Chile's Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) system. A similar plan for a 25% drawdown was approved in Peru in April.

Messages across social media promoting the protests touted the slogan "I want my 10%!", and Chileans banged pots from balconies across the city and throughout the country to show their support for the proposal. The plan, backed by 83% of Chileans in a July Cadem poll, passed an initial lower house vote last week with support from 13 ruling coalition lawmakers.

The country´s pension system, which has been critiqued for low payouts, was at the center of mass protests late last year in Chile. The unrest, the most violent since the country's return to democracy in 1990, plunged Santiago and much of Chile into chaos and wrought billions in damages and losses. Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday widened emergency support for middle-class citizens hit by economic hardship amid the pandemic in a last-ditch effort to head off the legislation allowing Chileans to tap their pension funds.

Pinera´s administration has argued the proposal is akin to an "own goal," weakening an already challenged system and hitting the poor, who are most reliant on pensions, the hardest. Chile remains in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak, with Santiago and many major cities in the South American country´s mine-rich north currently under lockdown.

The country has confirmed nearly 320,000 cases of the virus and more than 7,000 deaths.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Law says he feels "relatively safe" in UK

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said on Wednesday he feels safe in London at the moment but described the extra-territorial reach of national security laws imposed by China as scary and urged Britain to do more to help. Law, a f...

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozillas VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available f...

Travel stocks soar as encouraging vaccine study lifts Europe

European stocks closed at over a five-week high on Wednesday, with travel stocks surfing a wave of optimism following reports of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Hard-hit airline stocks like British Airways-owner IAG , Ryanair and...

Pass percentage of Kerala students in class XII exam rises

The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year. At least 3,75,655 regular students from 2,043 schools appeared for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020