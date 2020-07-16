Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID ICU patients' survival rate has improved - study

Doctors have reported progress in learning enough about the highly contagious virus to have a better grasp of key problems for many patients, although much work remains to be done on the development of treatments and preventive vaccines. The researchers said their findings could reflect the time for long ICU stays to show up in the data, noting that nearly a third of UK ICU admissions lasted more than 28 days and 9% lasted more than 42 days.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 04:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 04:22 IST
COVID ICU patients' survival rate has improved - study

The death rate for COVID-19 intensive care patients has dropped by about one-third since the start of the pandemic, due at least in part to better hospital care, a review of published studies found.

The global analysis of 24 observational studies of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was published on Wednesday in the journal Anaesthesia. The research, led by Professor Tim Cook of England's Royal United Hospitals Bath, found the overall mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) has fallen from almost 60% since the end of March to 42% at the end of May. The rate was not significantly different across Europe, Asia and North America.

Study authors offered several explanations, including "rapid learning that has taken place on a global scale due to the prompt publication of clinical reports early in the pandemic." They also suggested that hospital ICUs might have been under greater pressure early in the pandemic. Doctors have reported progress in learning enough about the highly contagious virus to have a better grasp of key problems for many patients, although much work remains to be done on the development of treatments and preventive vaccines.

The researchers said their findings could reflect the time for long ICU stays to show up in the data, noting that nearly a third of UK ICU admissions lasted more than 28 days and 9% lasted more than 42 days. The authors emphasized that the recent COVID-19 ICU mortality rate of around 40% is still much higher than the 22% for other viral pneumonias.

"Optimistically, as the pandemic progresses, we may be coping better with COVID-19," they said.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants schools open so voters will give him high marks, Biden says

President Donald Trump is insisting that schools reopen so he can save his re-election bid, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday.School districts across the country are taking a cautious approach to reopening after the su...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing Eight titles easy for Hamilton, says four timer ProstFour times Formula One world champion Alain Prost says he can see Lewis Hamilton stretching his own title tally to an ea...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 yearsA U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pink-caped Chilean deputy brings lawmakers to their feet to celebrate coronavirus billA Chilean lawmaker launched hundreds of internet memes on Wednesday when she ran through congress wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020