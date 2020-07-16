Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt became the first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, while the country's leading expert on infectious diseases said he was confident the United States would meet its goal of a vaccine by the year end. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:48 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt became the first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, while the country's leading expert on infectious diseases said he was confident the United States would meet its goal of a vaccine by the year-end.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Barcelona may bring back some restrictions on daily life after the number of cases tripled in a week.

* Belgium postponed a further easing of rules on social gatherings after an uptick in the number of infections.

* Ireland has delayed the planned opening of bars and nightclubs by three weeks to Aug. 10.

AMERICAS

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro extolled the supposed virtues of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19, as he said that he again tested positive for the coronavirus, a week after he first announced he had become infected.

* Argentina has suspended exports to China from six meatpacking plants after COVID-19 cases were found among their employees.

* Leftist guerrillas and criminal organizations have attacked and killed civilians while enforcing curfews and quarantines across Colombia.

* Canada is on the cusp of zero deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March, but officials see worrying signs of a new spike as provinces lift restrictions.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny, with the economy minister due to meet experts as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the coronavirus.

* Australia is injecting a further A$1.5 billion into a wage subsidy program to counter rising unemployment as the country posted the biggest rise in coronavirus cases since early April.

* Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan for government grants for all Israelis amid growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's cases of COVID-19 crossed 300,000, the most in Africa and among the 10 highest in the world.

* COVID-19 has killed four Kenyan health workers and infected 450, the health ministry said, as word emerged of a slew of cases in Kenya's biggest maternity hospital.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novartis's Sandoz division will not make a profit on 15 generic drugs it is making available to developing countries to treat symptoms of COVID-19, the Swiss drugmaker said.

* China has approved an early-stage trial in humans of German firm BioNTech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said.

* The U.S. government will buy Becton Dickinson and Co's COVID-19 testing devices and kits, the company said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global economic activity is picking up after an unprecedented decline this year due to the pandemic, but a second major wave of infections could trigger more disruptions, the International Monetary Fund's top official said.

* China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, but domestic consumption and investment remained weak.

* The pandemic will swell the ranks of the poor and unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean and drag the region's economic output down by 9.1%, a United Nations agency said.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Senator slams govt for not tabling in Parl ordinance on foreign nationals' review petition

As the deadline for filing a review plea against Kulbhushan Jadhavs death sentence neared, a senior Pakistani Opposition Senator has criticised the government for not tabling in Parliament an ordinance promulgated in May to allow a foreign ...

US Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a second federal execution in as many days. The high court by a 5-4 vote early Thursday lifted two court orders keeping the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey on hold. Purkey was convicted of kidnapping...

The two sides taking disengagement process forward through regular diplomatic and military talks: Indian officials on Sino-India military dialogue.

The two sides taking disengagement process forward through regular diplomatic and military talks Indian officials on Sino-India military dialogue....

UK minister Sharma sees difficult times ahead for lots of people

British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said that it was going to be difficult for lots of people when asked about future potential job losses in the country. I completely accept that it is going to be very, very difficult for lots of people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020