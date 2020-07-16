UK's Raab says unacceptable for Russian intelligence services to target COVID-19 work
"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," Raab said, following a joint statement by British Canadian and U.S. cyber security services. "While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health.Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:47 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Thursday said it was completely unacceptable for Russian intelligence services to target research on the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," Raab said, following a joint statement by British Canadian and U.S. cyber security services.
"While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health. "The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account."
