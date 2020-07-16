Left Menu
Portuguese officers raid clinics claiming 'ozone therapy' cures COVID-19

Portuguese police detained five people on Thursday after raiding health clinics allegedly exploiting the coronavirus pandemic by claiming "ozone therapy" prevents or cures the highly contagious disease.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:00 IST
Portuguese police detained five people on Thursday after raiding health clinics allegedly exploiting the coronavirus pandemic by claiming "ozone therapy" prevents or cures the highly contagious disease. In a statement, Portugal's criminal investigation police agency, the PJ, said the suspects allegedly took advantage of the "fragility and vulnerability of people afraid of the virus or even infected".

The clinics - not named by the PJ - may have contributed to the spread of the disease, the police said, adding they also conducted various tests, namely to detect the coronavirus, without holding a license or meeting the required standards. Two men and three women aged between 32 and 62, all working in the health sector, were arrested and will appear before a court, the PJ said.

